Wendell Lynn “Pee Wee” Grant

Wendell Lynn “PeeWee” Grant, 65, of Breeding, departed this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at TJ Health/ Columbia after a long battle with chronic kidney and heart failures.

He was born June 25, 1956, in Adair County. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Grant and his grandparents, Guy and Jane Patterson, and Conda and Annie Grant.

Wendell attended Sparksville Church of the Nazarene and was a former Adair County school bus driver as well as a commercial truck driver for Gaddie Shamrock and other local companies. In addition he also served with Breeding Volunteer Fire Department for many years and enjoyed his time spent at Moore’s Pool Room. He greatly loved his grandchildren and considered them his most special blessing, adoring to watch and play with them every opportunity he had.

Survivors include: wife of 45 years – Donna Turner Grant of Breeding; children – Chris Grant of Breeding, Stephanie (Kasey) Alford of Chalybeate, and Ashley (Brian) Fudge of Jamestown; grandchildren – Natalie and Jacob Fudge, Marlee, Amelia and Isaiah Alford; mother – Marlene Patterson Grant of Breeding; sisters – Paula (David) Bell of Columbia and Sheila (Dan) Lawhorn of Breeding; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends

Funeral service was Friday, May 27, 2022 at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Fudge and Bro. Robert Atkins officiating. Burial in Fudge Cemetery in Breeding

Casket Bearers: Chris Grant, Jacob Fudge, Blake Lawhorn, Ronnie Bell, Ronnie Scott, Dale Hurt, Lucas Turner, Logan Turner

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements