West arrested for wanton endangerment

Bradley West, 49, of Columbia was arrested Jan. 15 on multiple charges.

Columbia Police officers responded to Harper Valley Trailer Court, off Tutt Street on Jan. 15, when a male subject called reporting a stolen handgun. Upon making contact with the caller, West, he was found to be intoxicated. He continued to insist a neighbor had stolen his gun.

While officers were on the scene, West went to his vehicle and retrieved a shotgun shouting he was going to get his property himself. Officers were able to quickly subdue him without incident.

West has been charged with alcohol intoxication, falsely reporting an incident, and wanton endangerment of police officers. After West was placed into custody, a search of his residence yielded a handgun in the exact spot West stated his gun was stolen from.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted on the scene by officer Evan Burton and deputy Josh Durbin.