Wheat facing multiple charges

Jordan Wheat of Columbia was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop April 1 on Highway 55 North.

Columbia Police Officer Josh Durbin stopped wheat, 25, while Wheat was operating his motorcycle. Further investigation showed Wheat had an outstanding warrant from Casey County, and was found to be in possession of suspected heroin.

Wheat was taken into custody and is now facing charges for multiple traffic violations as well as possession of heroin, a class D felony.

Officer Drew Conn and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross assisted Durbin on the scene.