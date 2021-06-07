Whitney Elizabeth Hodges, 34, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Casey County Hospital Emergency Room in Liberty.

She was born September 26, 1986, in Somerset. Her father, James Terry Hodges, preceded her in death on February 9, 1987.

Survivors include: her mother – Marcella Smith Hodges of Columbia; three daughters – Cailey Phipps, Kaitlyn Griffith and Zoie Griffith all of Columbia; one step-son – Haidyn Griffith of Ohio; two brothers – Chris Hodges and Drew Hodges both of Columbia; and several other relatives and friends.

The visitation and service was private.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.