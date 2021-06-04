Whitney Elizabeth Hodges, 34, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Casey County Hospital Emergency Room in Liberty.

She was born September 26, 1986, in Somerset. Her father, James Terry Hodges, preceded her in death on February 9, 1987.

Survivors include: mother – Marcella Smith Hodges of Columbia; three daughters – Cailey Phipps, Kaitlyn Griffith and Zoie Griffith, all of Columbia; one step-son – Haidyn Griffith of Ohio; two brothers – Chris Hodges and Drew Hodges, both of Columbia; several other relatives and friends.

The visitation and service will be private.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements