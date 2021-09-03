Whitney Nicole Brown of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of Norma D. Janes of Greensburg (formerly of Adair County) and the late Kevin John Bradfield, was born on Monday, March 25, 1991 in Taylor County, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Green County due to an automobile accident. She was 30 years, 5 months, and 7 days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a security guard for Allied Universal Security.

Besides her mother, Whitney is survived by her husband, William Reuben Brown of Greensburg, having united in marriage on May 2, 2012.

Other survivors include her three sons: Gavin Brown, Gage Brown, and Garrett Brown all of Greensburg; her father-in-law & mother-in-law: Jeff and Caryn Fuqua of Stanford; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Tyler and Meagan Bradfield of Beechmont, and Kyle and Ashley Bradfield of Campbellsville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James Fuqua of Stanford, and Ashlee Vicari of Texas; aunts and uncles: Linda Bartel, Joan Cardoza, Joyce Kaping, Kenny Bradfield, Rick Bradfield, Allene and Freddy Milby, Pauline & Robert Raney, Roscoe and Judy Janes, Roy Janes, Den and Debbie Janes, Jodie and Arvil Martin, Mitchell and Pam Janes, Cymblene and Delson Jones, and Harold and Raedeena Janes; 42 cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services for Whitney Nicole Brown will be conducted at 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Tarters Chapel Cemetery in Adair County. Bro. Joey Bunch officiating. Visitation is requested from 4-8 p.m. CT Friday at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home and after 7 a.m., Saturday until time of the funeral service.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the family burial expenses, which can be made at the funeral home.

Pallbearers: Tyler Bradfield, Kevin Bradfield, Adam Janes, Jamison Wright, Mark Bradfield, and Nathan Janes.

Honorary pallbearers: Emily Bradfield, Madisyn Bradfield, Kaiden Bradfield, Brylan Bradfield, Bentley Bradfield, Kesi Wieliczko, and Levi Fuqua.