Widespread rainfall is expected later today through late Thursday night. The latest forecasts have shifted the axis of heavy rainfall a bit more to the west and northwest. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is expected to be in southern Indiana and down into far western Kentucky.

In far western KY and southern IN, 2-4 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts will be possible. The confidence in this area is fairly high.

In areas south and southeast of the Ohio River, rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely. There will likely be a sharp gradient of rainfall with lesser amounts as one heads eastward toward the I-75 corridor. The forecast confidence in this area is medium.

Issues such as ponding of water on roadways and standing water in flood prone areas are expected. Minor river flooding is also possible in southern Indiana and parts of central Kentucky later this week.

Attached is this morning’s weather briefing slides. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Fri morning. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask!

NWS Louisville, KY

PROVIDED BY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR MIKE KELTNER

