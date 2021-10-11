On October 7, 2021 beloved Willa “Kese” Dohoney, age 93, stepped into eternity to join her family and friends in Heaven. Hers was a long life that was extraordinarily well-lived.

Kese was born on August 6, 1928 in Russell County, to Desoto and Olga Popplewell. As the third child and oldest daughter of 10 children, Kese served as a big sister/surrogate mother to her younger siblings while both of her parents worked.

She graduated from Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, becoming a teacher. On December 26, 1949, she married David Allen Dohoney. The two were married for 52 years until his death in 2002. After marrying, they lived 16 years in Richland, Washington.

Kese had her first three children in Richland and was very active in her community, particularly the Richland Homemakers’ Society, being honored as Homemaker of the Year. The Dohoney family then relocated to Knoxville, TN in the Karns Community. Kese had her fourth child and became very active in various community activities and worked for 13 years at Karns High School.

She was a spirited member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church and a proud member of the church’s Sarah Circle where she served as the Bereavement Chair for many years. Kese could always be counted on for her delicious chocolate and butterscotch pies whenever there was a need of any kind in the community.

Kese was preceded in death by her husband, David; and son, Michael. She is survived by her sisters: Leda (Carlie) Bowmer, LaDonna (Dale) Thomas, and Jerrie (Frank) Gladwell; her children: son Bob Dohoney, daughters Paula Dohoney and Kathy (Ted) Kuerschen; her grandchildren: Paige (Stephen) Brewster, Cameron, Chase, Connor, and Cassie Kuerschen; and her great grandchildren: Watts, Lucy and Jake Brewster. She leaves behind many special nieces and nephews as well .

Kese loved and cared for her family and was much loved by all who knew her entertaining and joyful personality. Many lives were richly blessed by the joy, laughter, and love that she shared with all who knew her.

Receiving of friends will be held at Weaver’s Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN on Sunday, October 10 from 4-6 p.m., with services immediately to follow.

Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, 174 Milltown Church Road, Columbia, KY on Monday, October 11th at 12 noon CT.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s of East Tennessee.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements