Willard Fudge

Willard B. Fudge, 81, of Glensfork, KY died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Breeding, KY he was the son of the late Herbert Preston and Essie Pearl Hurt Fudge.

Mr. Fudge was a member of the Welcome Hill Baptist Church in Lemont, IL and attended the Melson Ridge Baptist Church, and he was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a member of the Argo-Summit Masonic Lodge #1133 for over 50 years, a Shriner and member of the Argo-Summit Eastern Star.

Survivors include his wife Nan Couch Fudge of Glensfork, KY; a daughter Michele Fudge Fruth of Glensfork, KY; twin grandchildren Aspen and Austin Fruth both of Glensfork, KY; there adopted older son Glen Burton; three sisters Joyce Winters of Joliet, IL, Sharon Goulooze of Indiana and Barbara Joann Trumpis (Pete) of Columbia, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery; military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00-7:00pm and will continue on Tuesday morning until time for services at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be 6:00pm Monday at the funeral home and the public is welcome to attend.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.