Willard Morris Coomer, age 75, of Columbia, died May 11, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow after an extended illness.

Born January 30, 1946 in Adair County, Willard was the son of the late Azro and Christine Coomer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Harris Coomer in 2014 and his brother, Harold Coomer in 2018.

He was a long-time farmer in the Egypt community and a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman, wood craftsman and beekeeper.

Mr. Coomer is survived by: two sons, David (Pat) Coomer of Columbia, and Jon (Parrish Paul) Coomer of Nashville, TN; two grandsons, Seth (Katy Walker) Coomer and Eli Coomer, of Lexington; sister Marilyn (Junior) Brown of Columbia; sister- and brother-in-law Beth and Richard Grant of Columbia; sister-in-law Patricia McFall Coomer of Russell Springs; dear friend Sue Hutchison of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Coomer, Rev. Robert E. Hoffman and Rev. Dr. Jay F. Smith officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Haven Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the T.J. Regional Health/Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, Glasgow. Donations can be made at Stotts Phelps McQueary Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: David Hutchison, Matt Sabo, Mark Curry, Curtis Grant, Jason Grant, and Bryan Cook.

Honorary pallbearers: Neal Coomer, Russell Coomer, Ronnie Coomer, Chris Watts, Billy Rice, Glenn Corbin, Jerry Corbin and John Arnold.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.