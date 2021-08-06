Mr. William “Bill” Allan Rogers, age 79, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born in Adair County on November 28, 1941 to the late J.H. and Allene Rogers.

Bill was retired from General Electric, a member of Gradyville Methodist Church and Suburban Masonic Lodge #740. He was a man of many interests and hobbies and an all-around awesome man who was loved by all who knew him.

He loved watching UK and U of L basketball, spending time with family, listening to Bluegrass music with his Hillview friends and making delicious jams and jellies. But he was best known for his kindness, sense of humor and love for his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dan and David.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Collins Rogers; his children, Shani Murphy (Scott) and Christopher Rogers (Tara); grandchildren, Isabella Allene Murphy, William Bennett Murphy and Talmage Lee Rogers; his sister-in-law, Elaine Rogers; nieces, Madonna Rogers Stengel and Danielle Rogers-Candee; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).

All are welcome to attend his burial at 1:30 p.m. EST (12:30 CST) on Friday at Haven Hill Cemetery (1305 Liberty Rd., Columbia). Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.