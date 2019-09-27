William ‘Bill’ Cowan

William “Bill” C. Cowan, 75, of Louisville and formerly of Columbia passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Cowan; 9 siblings; and step-son, Jamie Logsdon.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Athel Cowan; sons, Brian K. (Christy) and Jason Cowan; step-children, Roland Logsdon (Robin), Sarah Houk (Sal), Stanley Logsdon (Kay), Michael Logsdon (Lorrie) and Tracy Logsdon; grandchildren, Cole, Christopher, Veronica, Amelia and Jazzylyne; 11 step-grandchildren; and siblings, Gilbert (Carolyn), Kenneth (Marleen) and Danny Cowan (Donna).

He retired from Philip Morris in 1998. Bill was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Green River Lake.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday 4:00-8:00p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd and on Monday from 12:00-8:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday morning until time for the service.