William “Billy” Yarberry Jr., 77, of Rincon, GA and formerly of Columbia died Monday, November 23, 2020 in Columbia, KY. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late William Yarberry, Sr. and Lera Alice Stotts Yarberry.

Mr. Yarberry was an Engineer for Bethlehem Steel and enjoyed hunting and Reading history books and a member of Bearwallow United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Geraldine Yarberry of Rincon, GA; two sons Scott Yarberry (Heather) of Guyton, GA and Christopher Yarberry of West Virginia; three grandchildren Morgan, Remick and Bronwyn Yarberry; three nephews Louis, Les and Lloyd Sharp.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a step-sister Pearl Cheatham and a step-brother Louis Murrell Sharp.

Private funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home facebook page.