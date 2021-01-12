William Harold Yarberry, 64, of Columbia, KY died Friday, January 8, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Walter and Ada Loy Yarberry. He was also preceded in death by two sisters Betty Grider and Janice Allinson and her husband Cherokee.

Survivors include a sister Nancy Grider and her husband James of Columbia, KY; a brother-in-law Ed Grider of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Yarberry will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.