William Markiecki, 70, of Columbia, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Summit Manor Nursing & Rehab.

He was born July 28, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Martin & Louzena Bault Markiecki and was a farmer.

Survivors Include:

Nephews – Tony Markiecki, Jim Marks & Joe Marks

Niece – Susan Markiecki

Funeral Service – Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Shelton officiating

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Danny Wilkinson, R.T. Gossett, Gregg Bardin, Dana Rogers, Anthony Ballou, Steve Willis

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

