William Watson, 87, of Columbia died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late William Coy and Ethel Roberta Feese Watson.

William attended the New Hope Separate Baptist Church and was a retired EMT with Adair County Ambulance Service. He was a member of the Hill and Valley Saddle Club and was a Farrier of horses for the surrounding counties.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years Esther Goodin Watson; three sisters Margaret Mooney (LaWayne) of Claremore, OK, Janice Brockman of Columbia and Barbara Dixon (Paul) of Knifley, KY; a brother Phillip Watson (Jane) of Columbia, KY; a caregiver Sheila Keltner and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Randy Watson and a brother Lynn Scott Watson.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and will continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Bro. David Coffey and Bro. Richard Lehman will be officiating and pallbearers will be Billy Mooney, Greg Mooney, Trent Booher, Trevor Booher, Brandon Booher, Mark Watson, Craig Watson and Steve Dixon.