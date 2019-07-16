William Wesley Rucker, 30, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born November 9, 1988 in Taylor County and was preceded in death by his father, Gary Wesley Rucker. He was a laborer and of the Methodist faith.

Survivors Include:

His Mother – Louise Chrisman England (Gary Hubbard) of Bimble, KY

One Son – Kayden Rucker of Bimble, KY

His Girlfriend – Michelle Dick of Greensburg

Maternal Grandmother – Mattie Chrisman of Edmonton

Two Sisters – Renea Rucker of Cave City & Bridget Cline of Campbellsville

Two Brothers – Christopher Rucker of Glasgow & Andy Rucker of Lebanon

Nieces & Nephews – Ryan, Dylan & Sophia Poole & Austin Durham

Aunts & Uncles – Sandy Dotson, David Chrisman & Larry Chrisman

A host of other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with burial in Milltown Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Frank Jones, Anthony Taylor, Jacob Dotson, Dusty Chamberlain, Pee Wee Bennett & Austin Burris

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com