Wilma Jean Keith, 76, of Columbia, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born June 25, 1943 in Adair County to the late Elmer & Ina Bennett Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harvey. After his death, she married Frank Keith, who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Felisha Burton. Wilma Jean was a member of Columbia Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Two Sons – Charles Harvey & David Harvey both of Columbia

Two Daughters – Marie Seal & her husband Robert & Gail Harvey all of Columbia

Two Brothers – James McInteer & Arlon McInteer both of Columbia

Eight Grandchildren – Wendy Abston, Jeanie Abston, Paul Abston, Jr., Andrea Williams, Chris Harvey, Zoey Harvey, Spring Taylor & Nicole Burton

Several great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral Service – Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Terry Smith officiating

Burial in Turner Cemetery in the Chance community

Casket Bearers – Charles Harvey, David Harvey, Robert Seal, Jacob Abston, Chauncey Abston & Savino Villegas

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

