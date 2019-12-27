Winchester man charged with DUI 2nd offense

Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, Columbia Police officers located a red Chevrolet pickup truck on Tutt Street after receiving complaints on the vehicle in the area.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and an open alcoholic beverage container was in plain view when they approached the vehicle for the stop. There was also a 19-month-old male child in the truck with the driver.

After conducting an on-sight field sobriety test, officers placed James Taulbee, 49, from Winchester, in custody.

Taulbee was transported to T.J. Health Columbia, where he refused blood draw and from there was taken and lodged in Adair County Jail.

He has been charged with DUI 2nd offense, open alcoholic beverage container and wanton endangerment 2nd degree.

The child’s mother was contacted and he was placed into her care.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted by Officer Jordan Dean.