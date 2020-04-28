Winfred Cowan, 75, of Columbia, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born June 9, 1944 in Adair County to the late Ira & Pearsetta Burton Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Harold & Kenneth Cowan, and one sister, Sharlene Cowan Burton. Winfred owned and operated Cowan and Son Trucking for many years and was a lifelong farmer.

Survivors Include:

One son – Jamie Cowan & his wife Gale of Columbia

One daughter – Denesa McCann & her husband Kelly of Columbia

Three grandchildren – Austen McCann, Brady Cowan & Beth Ann Cowan

One great-grandchild – Baylee Cowan

Mother of his children – Janet Antle of Columbia

Special niece – Telissa Moore & her husband Brad of Columbia

Sister-in-law – Carol Cowan of Columbia

Several other relatives & friends

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Mr. Cowan’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

