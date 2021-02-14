Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Winter Storm Warning Begins Tonight

by 

UPDATED SLIDES FROM 10:30 A.M. BRIEFING NOW INCLUDED

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Louisville KY
315 AM EST Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A winter storm system will bring two waves of wintry
precipitation to the region tonight through Tuesday. There could
be significant accumulations of snow, sleet and possibly freezing
rain. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur Monday
afternoon into Monday night.

Woodford-Fayette-Bourbon-Nicholas-Washington-Mercer-Jessamine-
Clark-Larue-Marion-Boyle-Garrard-Madison-Edmonson-Hart-Green-
Taylor-Casey-Lincoln-Logan-Warren-Simpson-Allen-Barren-Monroe-
Metcalfe-Adair-Russell-Cumberland-Clinton-

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations between a
  light glaze and a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky south of the Bluegrass and
  Western Kentucky Parkways.

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon
  CST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For Kentucky road conditions please visit https://goky.ky.gov