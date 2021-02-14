Winter Storm Warning Begins Tonight

UPDATED SLIDES FROM 10:30 A.M. BRIEFING NOW INCLUDED URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Louisville KY 315 AM EST Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 ...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY... .A winter storm system will bring two waves of wintry precipitation to the region tonight through Tuesday. There could be significant accumulations of snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur Monday afternoon into Monday night. Woodford-Fayette-Bourbon-Nicholas-Washington-Mercer-Jessamine- Clark-Larue-Marion-Boyle-Garrard-Madison-Edmonson-Hart-Green- Taylor-Casey-Lincoln-Logan-Warren-Simpson-Allen-Barren-Monroe- Metcalfe-Adair-Russell-Cumberland-Clinton- ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations between a light glaze and a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For Kentucky road conditions please visit https://goky.ky.gov