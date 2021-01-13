Wise announces committee membership for 2021 regular session

FRANKFOR T – The Senate Majority Caucus has announced the committee assignments for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) will serve as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Education. He will also serve as the co-chairman of the Education Assessment & Accountability Review Subcommittee.

Additionally, Senator Wise will serve as a member on the Senate Standing Committees on Agriculture; Health & Welfare; and Transportation. He is also a liaison member on the Budget Review Subcommittee on Education

“I am honored to have been appointed to these committees, as both a member and a leader,” said Senator Wise. “This session will be unlike any other as we address issues regarding the pandemic and the annual state budget. I am eager to get to work with fellow lawmakers and stakeholders to address these issues and many others.”

Senate committee memberships are confirmed during the first of the session by the Senate Committee on Committees.