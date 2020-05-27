Wise, Hoover ask governor to develop alternative to closing Lake Cumberland State Park

Move will ‘bankrupt the economy of southcentral Kentucky’

Frankfort, Kentucky (May 27, 2020) – The potential impact of the Beshear administration’s plans to close Lake Cumberland State Park has Senator Max Wise and Representative Jeff Hoover asking the Governor to reconsider and evaluate alternatives.

Wise and Hoover sent a letter to the Governor and Mike Berry, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet this morning, citing the “significant negative impact on a community that has been struggling to recover from the state’s need to lower the water in the lake just a few years ago.”

The letter also stresses that “the execution of this plan will in effect bankrupt the economy of southcentral Kentucky.”

A copy of the letter is attached.

https://adairvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Hoover-Wise-Lake-Cumberland-Letter-05.27.20.pdf

Note: Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) represents the 16th District which encompasses Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties. He is the chairman of the Education Committee; as well as co-chairman of the Education Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee. Senator Wise is also a member of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee; the Health and Welfare Committee; the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee; the Public Assistance Reform Task Force; the Budget Review Subcommittee on Economic Development and Tourism, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, and the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation. For a high-resolution .jpeg of Senator Wise, please visit: https://legislature.ky.gov/Legislators%20Full%20Res%20Images/senate116.jpg