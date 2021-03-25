Woman dies in fatal two-vehicle collision

Lottie Baker, 42, of Burkesville, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Monday in Cumberland County.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to an injury accident on Kentucky Highway 704, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate Jonathan Neathery, 30 of Columbia, was operating a 2002 Toyota Tundra, westbound on KY 704. Neathery’s vehicle apparently crossed the center line and into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Baker, causing the vehicles to hit head-on.

Neathery was transported to Cumberland County Hospital where he was treated and released. Baker was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Trooper Allen Shirley is leading the investigation. Additional KSP personnel, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Fire and EMS, and Cumberland County EMA assisted Shirley at the scene.