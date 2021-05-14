Woman dies in two-vehicle collision in Adair County

Mimi Bairstow of Glensfork died in a two-vehicle collision May 13 in Adair County.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a vehicle accident call Thursday morning, just after 10 a.m. The accident was on Kentucky Hwy. 92, about eight miles east of Columbia.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Scott, 26 of Columbia, was traveling west on KY 92 in a 1995 GMC Sierra truck when he collided at the centerline of the roadway with Bairstow, 87. She was traveling east and driving a 2006 Ford Explorer passenger car.

Bairstow was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner, while Scott was airlifted and transported to University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County EMS, Columbia/Adair County Fire Department, Kentucky State Highway Department, and the Adair County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP Post 15 at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.