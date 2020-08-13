Work-from-home positions to be available in Columbia

The City of Columbia is continuing to work with Senture for jobs in our community. Due to the excellent response this week, Senture will be back in Columbia starting Monday to take applications on work-at-home positions that will be available in our community. They are anticipating at least 100 positions to be needed.

The title of the position is Signify Scheduling Coordinator and the rate of pay is $12.50 an hour plus incentives are possible.

They will also be taking applications for a limited number of part-time positions.

Jason Blackaby, of Senture Human Resources, will be set up at the pavilion on Fairgrounds Street again Monday, Aug. 17 from noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.

CDC guidelines will be utilized. Please use appropriate social distancing.

You will need to bring the following information with you to appointment: Drivers License or state-issued identification, social security card, high school diploma or GED and a home internet test. The internet test can be run by going to www.speedtest.com.

For information, go to www.senture.com.