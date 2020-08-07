Work-from-home positions to be available in Columbia

The City of Columbia will be working with Senture on work-at-home positions that will be available in our community. They are anticipating at least 100 positions to be needed.

The title of the position is Signify Scheduling Coordinator and the rate of pay is $12.50 an hour plus incentives are possible.

Senture representatives and Jason Blackaby of human resources will be setup at the pavilion and meeting area on Fairgrounds Street on Monday, Aug. 10 from noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.

CDC guidelines will be utilized. Please use appropriate social distancing.

Please bring the following information when meeting with representatives: Drivers license or state-issued identification; social security card, high school diploma or GED; and must complete a home internet test that can be ran by going to www.speedtest.com.

For information, go to www.senture.com.