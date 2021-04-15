Worldwide Technologies to create 25 Jobs with Green County facility

Franklin-based precision machined parts manufacturer plans second Kentucky operation

FRANKFORT (April 15, 2021) – Kentucky companies continue to grow and create future job opportunities for residents, as today Gov. Andy Beshear and leaders of Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, shared plans to open an operation in Greensburg, creating 25 full-time jobs with a $1.42 million investment.

“Kentucky’s manufacturers will be a driving force behind our effort to bounce back stronger than ever in the post-pandemic economy,” Gov. Beshear said. “Homegrown companies like Worldwide Technologies sit at the center of that effort. If we are going to continue to grow as a state, we need to support existing industries, particularly those in areas that have been underserved in the past. Worldwide Technologies will make a great addition to the Green County community, and I thank the company for its commitment to the commonwealth.”

Worldwide Technologies plans to purchase and renovate an existing spec building at 1 Tech Way in Greensburg to support its production of precision-machined parts, including heavy truck, defense and medical parts, in addition to job shop services. Worldwide Technologies’ services include designing and building of parts, precision milling and turning, heat treatment, mechanical assembly, maintenance and other services. The company supplies parts to industries in Kentucky and throughout the United States.

Co-founded by Kenny Whitworth and Mike Jones, Worldwide Technologies has operated in Kentucky for the past 15 years.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to broaden our manufacturing base in Greensburg, Kentucky,” Whitworth said. “Mike and I look forward to creating good jobs here.”

Worldwide Technologies got its start with a single warehousing operation in Bowling Green employing five people and quickly grew to create over 50 jobs for residents in Southcentral Kentucky. In 2010, the company moved to a 27,000-square-foot facility in Simpson County, which has since served as its headquarters. The company since has expanded the Simpson County plant to over 58,000 square feet with the potential for further expansion in the future.

Manufacturers in Kentucky operate approximately 4,500 facilities, employing 260,000 people. Last year, manufacturers made 156 project announcements, representing plans for more than 3,800 new jobs and nearly $1.56 billion in new investment.

Green County Judge/Executive John Frank said an announcement such as this has been a long time coming for the community.

“We are beyond thrilled that Worldwide Technologies chose Greensburg and Green County as they continue to expand their operations,” Judge/Executive Frank said. “Their multimillion-dollar investment here will certainly have a significant impact on our economy and is something we’ve desperately needed for several years. We look forward to their continued partnership for years to come and are very excited about the future. We also appreciate the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for their assistance throughout the entire process.”

Greensburg Mayor John Shuffett shared his eagerness to see the facility up and running.

“Worldwide Technologies has a proven track record of excellence in multi-axis CNC machining and other services, and we are fired up for them to expand here in Greensburg,” Mayor Shuffett said. “These will be the first manufacturing jobs created in Green County in 20-plus years, and the community is eager to give them our full support.”

Mike Griffiths, president of the Greensburg/Green County Industrial Foundation, welcomed Worldwide Technologies to the community.

“As the president of the Greensburg/Green County Industrial Foundation, it is a great honor to have Worldwide Technologies locate in Greensburg/Green County,” Griffiths said. “We feel with their addition, the economic impact to our community is unlimited and will spur further growth. It has taken several years for the right fit to make a commitment to Greensburg, but we feel this is a great step in the right direction.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved Worldwide Technologies for up to $30,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, the company can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.