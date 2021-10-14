Wray arrested in stolen property case

Timothy Wray of Columbia is being charged with three felonies after being arrested for his alleged part in a case involving a stolen vehicle which was later found burned and destroyed beyond repair on Cape Road in Columbia.

The investigation started when a 1986 Porsche was reported stolen on Sept. 15. After an investigation, officers acted on a tip and went to a Cape Road residence and found the vehicle hidden under a brush pile.

While there, officers also received information about a second vehicle which had been stolen in the Melson Ridge Community being found in Monticello. Charges are pending on that case.

Wray, 22, is being charged with tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property under $10,000, and criminal mischief, first degree. All three charges are felonies.

Officer Justin Cross was the investigating officer at the scene, and he was assisted by officers Joey Keith and Josh Durbin.