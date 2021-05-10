Wynell M. Coomer, 93 of Campbellsville, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born on Jan. 7, 1928 in Basil to the late Will and Dee Moss Munday.

Mrs. Coomer was a member of the Mt. Washington Baptist Church at Raywick, and also a member of the WMU Ladies at the church. She enjoyed baking and flower gardening.

Survivors include her husband Ralph Gerald Coomer of Campbellsville; a son Rick Coomer (Toni) of Campbellsville; three grandchildren Steven Coomer of Washington, Nicole Parnell (Charles) of Mississippi and Jennifer Rissinger of New York; six great grandchildren Scott and Ripp Coomer, Austin, Michael and Bethany Parnell and Ryan Rissinger; a brother Don Munday (Jean) of Campbellsville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings Claire Coomer, Cosby Munday, Zyphia Fudge, Opal Janes and Leroy Munday.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Tuesday 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Jimmy York and Bro. Donnie Blick will be officiating.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.