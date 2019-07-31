Yard Sales • (Aug. 1 – 3)

MULTI-PARTY YARD SALE: Thursday, Aug. 1, Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. – ? located at 573 New Concord Rd. Selling name brand clothing, changing table, baby items, furniture, household items, wrought iron pieces and miscellaneous.

MOVING SALE: Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. – ? located at 635 Sparksville Rd. Selling furniture, old wardrobe, dresser, kitchen cookware, end tables and much more. For more information, call 270-634-0425.

3-PARTY YARD SALE: Friday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. located at 3001 Russell Springs Rd. in basement. Selling men’s and women’s name brand clothing, shoes, household items and primitives. Rain cancels.

YARD SALE: Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. – noon located at 151 West Park Dr. Selling a broad selection of general household items. Yard sale signs will be posted.

YARD SALE: Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 located at 7243 Elkhorn Rd. in Knifley. Selling girls’ clothing sizes 5T – 6x and sizes 10 – 14, kitchen table and chairs, dresser, vintage metal WW2 foot locker cabinet, adult clothing, furniture and lots of miscellaneous. Lemonade stand and bouquets of flowers for sale too. Given by Sallie Marple and Amanda Rudd.

MULTI-PARTY YARD SALE: Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at 7 a.m. at Gradyville General Store located at 4731 Edmonton Rd. Selling household items, clothes of all sizes, and lots of miscellaneous items.

5-PARTY YARD SALE: Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at 8 a.m. located at Genesis Family Medical office on N55. Selling clothing of all sizes and household items. Something for everyone.

YARD SALE: Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at 6:30 a.m. located at 202 E. Guardian St. at the home of Jeff and Nancy Burton. Selling old windows, frames and window weights, clothings of all sizes and lots of miscellaneous.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. – noon located at the Columbia Church of Christ at the top of Jamestown Hill. All are welcome!

YARD SALE: Saturday, Aug. 3 located at 366 Lampton Ln. Selling air conditioner, table with four chairs, 30” cook stove, new griddle grill, recliner, Dale Earnhart can, push mower, Coca Cola collectables and lots of everything.

YARD SALE: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. – ? located at Personal Touch Home Health, across from post office. Selling lots of boys’ clothing size 3T and up, toys, booster seats, home decor and much more. Given by Tera’s Terminators Relay for Life team, all proceeds will be donated to Relay for Life.