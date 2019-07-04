Yard Sales starting July 4, 2019

4-PARTY YARD SALE: Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 located at 551 Cane Valley Rd. Rain or shine. Selling men’s, women’s and boys’ clothing, miscellaneous household items, aluminum boat, motorized bicycle, ban saw, garden tiller and razor rims.

GARAGE SALE: Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 starting at 8 a.m. located 8 miles from Columbia on Hwy 206 just past Purdy Church. Selling office desk and chair, hutch, table with four chairs, twin size white head and foot board, white dresser, gun cabinet, name brand men’s and women’s clothing, lots of girls’ clothing up to size 3T, baby items, lots of toys, Everlast boxing bag, gloves and Paula Young wig.

YARD SALE: Friday, July 5 from 8 a.m. – ? and Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. located at 107 Orvis Grider Dr. across from Speedway. Rain cancels. Selling Christmas decor, women’s and men’s clothing, ceramic teapots, CD’s, fire pit, wiring for automatic car starter, Hamilton Beach Meal Maker Express and miscellaneous items.

YARD SALE: Saturday, July 6 starting at 8 a.m. located at 3041 Edmonton Rd. at Living by Faith Community Church. Selling lots of clothing, shoes, home decor and much more.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. – noon located at Columbia Church of Christ on Jamestown Hill. Everyone is welcome.

YARD SALE: Saturday, July 6 located at 602 Baker St. Selling farm eggs and lots of miscellaneous items.

YARD SALE: Saturday, July 6 from 7 a.m. – noon located at 111 Paradise Ln. Selling men’s name brand clothing sizes small – medium, women’s and girls’ clothing, small appliances, furniture, Christmas decorations and much more.

YARD SALE: Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for Barnett’s Creek United Methodist Youth located at 1338 Barnetts Creek Rd. in Pellyton community. Selling many items too numerous to mention. Baked goods, hamburgers and hotdogs will also be available. All proceeds to the youth fund. Donations accepted and appreciated. For more information, call 606-303-1182.

HUGE MOVING SALE: Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 located at 912 Appen Ave. Rain or shine. Selling lots of antiques and primitives, Edison phonograph, oak bookcase, set of pressback cane bottom chairs, walnut dining table, oak corner desk, spinning wheels, stereoscopes and stereoviews, butter churns, spice tins, gingerbread mantle clock, Ornate treadle sewing machine, snow skis, coffee grinder, framed pictures, Reagan memorabilia, oak table and chairs, cherry dresser, framed mirrors, queen size sofa bed, glasstop patio table, saddles and tack, baled hay, Schwinn exercise bike, office copy machine, wheelchairs, bath bench, chandeliers, bamboo shades, carpet cleaner, car battery charger, cordless drills, drill press, garden cart, stereo turntables, glassware, 2004 GMC handicap van with lift and so much more. No clothes.