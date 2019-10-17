YARD SALES – WEEK OF OCT. 17, 2019

YARD SALE: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. – ? located at 2457 Russell Springs Rd. Selling women’s M – XL, men’s L -2XL, girls’ 12 – 14, boys’ 4t, household items, furniture and lots more. Given by Donna, Carli and Stephanie Feese.

YARD SALE: Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. – ? located at Cane Valley post office. Selling cedar bedroom suite, two heaters, throw rugs, clothing, shoes, coats, electric grill and lots more. Rain or shine. Signs will be posted.

5-PARTY YARD SALE: Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7 a.m. – ? located at 17 Callahan Loop, Knifley. Selling household items, bicycles, collectible toys, children’s toys, halloween costumes, nursing scrubs, DVD’s, CD’s, Xbox 360 and Playstation games, all sizes of fall and winter clothing and coats. Everything must go.

MULTI-PARTY YARD SALE: Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 located at the home of Betty Wall at 750 T.P. Cundiff Rd. Selling household items, clothes, shoes, baby items, toys, quilts, twin bed, new antennas, tool boxes, exercise equipment, mattress and box springs, new Christmas items, new Keith Urban guitar in case with teaching videos and many more items.