Zella Cole, 92, of Glasgow, formerly of Columbia, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 7:42 A.M. at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.
She was born October 5, 1927, in Breeding, Kentucky, to the late Gillum and Hattie Lee Janes Akin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Cole, a grandson, David Joe Turner, two brothers, Ray & Ralph Akin, and three sisters, Mable Harvey, Benita Montgomery and Hilma Burton. Zella was a long time member of Columbia Christian Church.
Survivors include:
Two daughters & sons-in-law – Rhonda & Joe Turner of Cave City, Patty & Richard Martin of Glasgow
One son & daughter-in-law – Kevin & Annette Cole of Columbia
Ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & one great-great grandchild
Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Martin officiating
Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery
Casket Bearers: Zach Johnson, Scotty Hagan, Skyler Mosby, Caleb Bogard, Al Dixon, Abdul Yamusah
