Zella Cole, 92, of Glasgow, formerly of Columbia, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 7:42 A.M. at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.

She was born October 5, 1927, in Breeding, Kentucky, to the late Gillum and Hattie Lee Janes Akin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Cole, a grandson, David Joe Turner, two brothers, Ray & Ralph Akin, and three sisters, Mable Harvey, Benita Montgomery and Hilma Burton. Zella was a long time member of Columbia Christian Church.

Survivors include:

Two daughters & sons-in-law – Rhonda & Joe Turner of Cave City, Patty & Richard Martin of Glasgow

One son & daughter-in-law – Kevin & Annette Cole of Columbia

Ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & one great-great grandchild

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Martin officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Zach Johnson, Scotty Hagan, Skyler Mosby, Caleb Bogard, Al Dixon, Abdul Yamusah

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

