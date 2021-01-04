Zelma Sneed, 93, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.
She was born March 29, 1927, in Adair County, to the late Elbert and Arletha Sneed Richard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sneed, a son, Phillip Sneed and two sisters, Janet Antle and Claristine Sparks.
Ms. Sneed retired from Fruit of the Loom and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include:
One son – Ronald (Tuk Hui) Sneed of Columbia
One daughter – Sheila Johnson of Columbia
One brother – Elwood Richard of Louisville
Four grandsons – Kevin Sneed of Campbellsville, Ronnie (Elly) Sneed, Josh (Monica) Cross and Alex Sneed all of Columbia
Eight great-grandchildren – Breanna (Lucas) Cowan, Phillip Sneed, Madelyn Sneed, Dylan Sneed, Adrian Sneed, Lucas Sneed, Ian Cross and Breanna Furkin
Funeral service – Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
Burial in Antioch Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday
ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements