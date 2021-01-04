Zelma Sneed, 93, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.

She was born March 29, 1927, in Adair County, to the late Elbert and Arletha Sneed Richard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sneed, a son, Phillip Sneed and two sisters, Janet Antle and Claristine Sparks.

Ms. Sneed retired from Fruit of the Loom and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include:

One son – Ronald (Tuk Hui) Sneed of Columbia

One daughter – Sheila Johnson of Columbia

One brother – Elwood Richard of Louisville

Four grandsons – Kevin Sneed of Campbellsville, Ronnie (Elly) Sneed, Josh (Monica) Cross and Alex Sneed all of Columbia

Eight great-grandchildren – Breanna (Lucas) Cowan, Phillip Sneed, Madelyn Sneed, Dylan Sneed, Adrian Sneed, Lucas Sneed, Ian Cross and Breanna Furkin

Funeral service – Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

Burial in Antioch Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

