Adair County Elementary’s School-Based Decision Making Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the school (870 Indian Dr.)

The ACHS School-Based Decision Making Council will have its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Library at Adair County High School, 526 Indian Dr.

All meetings are open to the public.