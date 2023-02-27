ACHS LADY INDIANS: Scenes from District Play Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Send To Devices Send Sarai Collins goes up for a basket against a Taylor County defender. Kinslee Akin made the 20th District All-Tournament team; Sarai Collins made the All-Season and All-Tournament team; and Ellie Cheatham made the All-Season, All-Tournament and All-Academic team. The Lady Indians received their 20th District runner up trophy. Reese Bardin drained a three pointer as she went up against a Lady Cardinal Lily Loy looked to get in defensive position for a steal during the game. Ellie Cheatham applied defensive pressure to a Lady Cardinals player during the district loss. Photos by Diana Withers