Adair County Fiscal Court Agenda for Tuesday, March 28

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

MARCH 28, 2023 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Regular Called Meeting-February 28, 2023

Special Called Meeting-March 14, 2023

DISBURSEMENTS

SHERIFF’S REPORT

ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

G.R.A.S. REPORT

COMMITTEE REPORTS

JAIL REPORT

TREASURER

TREASURER’S REPORT

BUDGET TRANSFERS

LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS FUND TO FUND TRANSFER

BUDGET AMENDMENT

COURT ORDERS

READING OF ROADS

ACTION ITEMS:

A) ADAIR COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT BUDGET PRESENTATION B) PERMISSION FOR JUDGE TO SIGN ALL NECESSARY PAPERWORK FOR HB 1 GRANT-ADDITIONAL VOTING EQUIP. REIMBURSEMENT REQUEST C) APPROVAL OF RESOLUTION FOR HB1 COUNTY CLERK EQUIP. GRANT D) PERMISSION FOR COUNTY ATTORNEY TO SIGN MOA FOR E-POLL BOOKS E) OPEN BIDS FOR JAIL ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION & REFURBISHMENT F) REQUEST FOR HANDHELD RADIOS FROM CORONER G) BATHROOMS AT THE JIM BLAIR CENTER DISCUSSION H) HIRE ROAD DEPT EMPLOYEE FT FROM SEASONAL-PASSED CDL’S I) OCCUPATION TAX/NET PROFIT-ROLL CALL VOTE J) HEALTH INSURANCE 90 DAY WAIT PERIOD FOR ALL FISCAL COURT EMPLOYEES INCLUDING ELECTED OFFICIALS K) SECOND READING TO AMEND THE GARBAGE HAULERS ORDINANCE L) HISTORIC COURTHOUSE BIDS OPENING DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE AWARDING M) APPROVAL OF SCHEDULED FISCAL COURT MEETINGS N) SECOND READING TO AMEND NUISANCE ORDINANCE O) SECOND READING TO AMEND ANIMAL CONTROL ORDINANCE P) INTERLOCAL COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT ON WORKFORCE Q) REVISIT SECOND AND THIRD PAYMENTS OF EMPLOYEE ARPA FUNDS R) BREATHE OF GRACE REQUEST TO MAINTAIN GRASS BEHIND ANNEX AND PUT UP A PICNIC TABLE S) COLUMBIA CHURCH RENTAL CREDIT FOR ELECTRICAL OUTAGE T) 911 SONIC WALL UPDATE-GEOCONEX U) EDA RESOLUTON V) PERMISSION FOR COUNTY TO BE GRANTEE OF EDA GRANT W) SET ABC ADMINISTRATOR’S PAYRATE

This meeting is open to the public.