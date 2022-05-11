Adair County man arrested for sex offender registration violations



Jesse Cross, found living under the Campbellsville Street in Columbia, was arrested Wednesday by Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman on felony charges.

Deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Columbia Police Department, received multiple complaints of a male living under the bridge. Complaints ranged from erratic behavior to yelling at people on kayaks.

Upon searching the area, Sheriff Brockman located Cross, who had a machete in his hand and complied when ordered to drop it. He came away from the bridge and was arrested for not being in compliance with Kentucky Sex Offender Registration, second offense; and violation of offender registry by living within a 1,000 feet of a school (Lake Cumberland Head Start).

Cross, 45, was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Sheriff Brockman was assisted on scene by CPD Chief JR Murphy, along with additional deputies and CPD officers.