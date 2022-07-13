Adair man arrested after altercation

Michael Alan Burton of Adair County was arrested Monday after an altercation that resulted in a firearm being discharged.

Deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s office responded to a call from a residence on Marlo Campbell Rd., nine miles east of Columbia. Gunshots were reported to have been fired during an altercation.

An investigation led to Deputy Tracy McCarol arresting Burton, 21, after deputies found a 10 mm handgun hid behind a tree, and five fired shell casings near the roadway of the residence.

Burton was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of felony wanton endangerment, first degree; and felony tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s deputies were aided by the Kentucky State Police.