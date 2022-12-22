Adair upgraded to winter storm warning

Adair County has been upgraded to a winter storm warning, effective from 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 22) through midnight. A wind chill warning remains in effect from 9 p.m. until noon Friday.

Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in near blizzard conditions at times, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

WHERE…Southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

IMPACTS…Hazardous travel conditions could impact Friday morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov