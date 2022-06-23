Biggs tabbed as district’s first full-time AD

This story was published in the June 16 issue of the Community Voice. For a subscription, call 270-384-9454.

Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens announced Tuesday that Craig Biggs had been hired as the school district’s first full-time athletics director.

“I think it is a new era in Adair County sports,” said Biggs. “The commitment by the administration and the board to make this a full-time position is key to moving forward and beginning to elevate these programs. I look forward to playing a role in that moving forward.”

Biggs graduated from Adair County High School in 1989 and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University. He will start working at his new job on July 5.

“We believe Craig will be an awesome addition to our program,” said Stephens. “Our expectations are high.”

Biggs went to work quickly at WKU after graduation. He served in several positions, including assistant athletics director and associate athletics director. For the last 10 months, he has been working in sales for BSN Sports.

“For me, the early process is evaluation,” Biggs said. “I think we have the opportunity to make some pretty quick strides. We must find a way in the first year to touch every program in a positive way, and that can be through a variety of things. Each program is going to be different, so I want to see where they are.

“We are also going to have to figure out ways to generate revenue. There will be expenses that are going to happen in the day-to- day operation of an athletic program that are going to keep going up. Well, budgets don’t always go up with them. Fundraising, corporate fundraising, that will be key.”

Biggs said one of his first projects when he gets to Columbia will be getting out in the community. He said the community has pride in the ACHS sports programs, but he said fan attendance comes down to the experience the fans have. Biggs said he believes once the community knows the school district has a commitment to the sports program, the community will join in.

“I told the coaches when I met with them, I am going to be as big of an advocate for their program as they are.” Biggs said. “That’s my position and my role. That doesn’t always mean wins and losses, but the coaches always must have that person that’s willing to go out and fight the battle to help them and their program succeed.”

Part of Biggs’ responsibility also includes coordination and direction for the sports programs at the Adair County Middle School.

By Scott Wilson

scott@adairvoice.com