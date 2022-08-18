Boil water advisory in effect

A boil water advisory is in effect for consumers at 2432-3477 Fairplay Rd, Hwy 704, Eddie Compton Rd, Johnson School Rd., Brice Morrison Rd., Rick Rob Rd., Stone Cemetery Rd, and Loy Cemetery Rd.

The advisory has been issued due to a main line break.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District at 270-384-2181.