Browning releases difficulty 2022 volleyball schedule

Charity Browning, head volleyball coach for Adair County High School, has announced her schedule for the 2022 season.

“I don’t think they have had a schedule like this in the past,” Browning said. “There are some really tough teams on the schedule, and there will be some matches where we will be competitive. I think the kids need some encouragement.

“I want the kids to hold themselves to a higher standard this year than they did last year. I think last year, we were happy to win a set, and that made me feel like I was the only one that wanted it. This year I think everyone wants it. This year, I think they believe they can do it.”

Aug. 15 – Larue County 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 – Pulaski County. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 – at Russell County 5;30 p.m.

Aug. 23 – Taylor County 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 – Marion County. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 – Hart County 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Campbellsville 5 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Allen County 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Marion County* TBA

Sept. 8 – at LaRue/Taylor*. TBA

Sept. 9 – Capital City Classic TBA

Sept 12 – Barren County 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – at Taylor County 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Glasgow 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Green County 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Barren County. 6 p.m.

Sept. 23-24 – DCA Tourney. TBA

(Danville)

Sept. 26 – at Marion County. 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Casey County. 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Campbellsville 5 p.m.

Sept. 30

– Oct. 1 – Halloween Smash TBA

(Lexington)

Oct. 3 – at Green County 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – Casey County. 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Cumberland County 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 –

Oct. 22 – District Tournament TBA

*Class 2A Sectional Championships