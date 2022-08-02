Adair County Community Voice

Browning releases difficulty 2022 volleyball schedule

Charity Browning, head volleyball coach for Adair County High School, has announced her schedule for the 2022 season.

“I don’t think they have had a schedule like this in the past,” Browning said. “There are some really tough teams on the schedule, and there will be some matches where we will be competitive. I think the kids need some encouragement.

“I want the kids to hold themselves to a higher standard this year than they did last year. I think last year, we were happy to win a set, and that made me feel like I was the only one that wanted it. This year I think everyone wants it. This year, I think they believe they can do it.”

Aug. 15 – Larue County           6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 – Pulaski County.       5:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 – at Russell County    5;30 p.m.
Aug. 23 – Taylor County          5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 – Marion County.       5:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 – Hart County             5:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 – at Campbellsville    5 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Allen County          6 p.m.
Sept. 6 – at Marion County*   TBA
Sept. 8 – at LaRue/Taylor*.    TBA
Sept. 9 – Capital City Classic   TBA
Sept 12 – Barren County           5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 – at Taylor County      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Glasgow                 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 – Green County           5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Barren County.   6 p.m.
Sept. 23-24 – DCA Tourney.    TBA
(Danville)
Sept. 26 – at Marion County.   5:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 – at Casey County.      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Campbellsville          5 p.m.
Sept. 30
– Oct. 1 – Halloween Smash      TBA
(Lexington)
Oct. 3 – at Green County           5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Casey County.              5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 – Cumberland County   5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 –
Oct. 22 – District Tournament   TBA
*Class 2A Sectional Championships