CAUD boss announces pending retirement

Lenny Stone, general manager of the Columbia Adair Utilities District, announced his pending retirement during a board meeting last Thursday.

Stone, who has held the position for almost 25 years, told board members he expects to retire between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2023, depending on a report from the retirement board. Stone said he was told he would have a report from the state board prior to Thursday ’s meeting but had not yet received it.

He asked board members to start the process to hire a new manager so that someone can be in place for training before he leaves. He would like to have someone hired by September.

The board approved a plan to advertise the position locally and with state and national organizations and accept applications through July 1.

Stone said there are certain certifications required for the position. Board member Richard Grant said the Public Service Commission offers suggestions for qualifications that include having at least some type of engineering degree with an emphasis in finance.

Stone said that was a good point but did not think they would find engineers interested in the position. The board agreed to include language that stated that a degree is desired but not required.

Stone suggested a starting salary in the range of $75,000 to $100,000. He currently receives $125,000 annually.

Stone, board chairman Wid Harris and board member David Jones make up the district’s personnel committee and Stone recommended they review the applications, adding that all board members would see them. He said the committee would make recommendations on which candidates the full board would interview.

Stone said he did not want to take part in the interviewing process and the final decision of who is offered the position, but he would like office manager Ashley Bennett to have input.

All board members were present for the meeting. They are Harris, Grant, Jones, Joe Pyles and Jr. Brown.

