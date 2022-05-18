Fifty-one Adair County students named to LWC Dean’s List

The Dean’s List consists of the names of those full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or above and who are in good academic standing for the semester.

ADAIR Kayla Absher

Angie Alexander

Ann Alexander

Charlotte Archey

Erin Bair

Gracie Bell

Jacob Biggs

Allison Burton

Brayden Burton

Kyron Burton

Breeana Butler

Brooklynne Carroll

Isaiah Carter

Athena Coman

Christina Connally

Keaton Coomer

Payton Coomer

Byron Corbin

Shayla Cravens

Collin Darnell

Easton Downs

Alondra Fuentes Nava

Travis Hale

Leslie Hardwick

Emma Harmon

Madelyn Harmon

Connor Hayes

Natalie Helm

Daniel Holder

Kylie Jackson

Faith Kirabo

Kendra Kulac

Anna Lloyd

Sidney McCollum

Jenna McGaha

Adrian McGuffin Crew

Faviiola Medina

Haley Morgan

Jolyn Morgan

Andrew O’Dell

Erika Plancarte

Emma Rich

Aunika Selch

Sydney Slaven

Elyssa Smith

Sean Smith

Trevor Smith

Kallie Stotts

Christopher Stuchell

Sydney Waggener

Cheyenne Walker

Samuel Willis