Fifty-one Adair County students named to LWC Dean’s List

The Dean’s List consists of the names of those full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or above and who are in good academic standing for the semester.
ADAIR
Kayla Absher
Angie Alexander
Ann Alexander
Charlotte Archey
Erin Bair
Gracie Bell
Jacob Biggs
Allison Burton
Brayden Burton
Kyron Burton
Breeana Butler
Brooklynne Carroll
Isaiah Carter
Athena Coman
Christina Connally
Keaton Coomer
Payton Coomer
Byron Corbin
Shayla Cravens
Collin Darnell
Easton Downs
Alondra Fuentes Nava
Travis Hale
Leslie Hardwick
Emma Harmon
Madelyn Harmon
Connor Hayes
Natalie Helm
Daniel Holder
Kylie Jackson
Faith Kirabo
Kendra Kulac
Anna Lloyd
Sidney McCollum
Jenna McGaha
Adrian McGuffin Crew
Faviiola Medina
Haley Morgan
Jolyn Morgan
Andrew O’Dell
Erika Plancarte
Emma Rich
Aunika Selch
Sydney Slaven
Elyssa Smith
Sean Smith
Trevor Smith
Kallie Stotts
Christopher Stuchell
Sydney Waggener
Cheyenne Walker
Samuel Willis