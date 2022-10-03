Gerald Norris, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at 4:28 a.m. at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Cumberland County, to the late Robert A. (Bob) and Clara Melton Norris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Laymon Norris.

Gerald retired from General Motors and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Survivors include: wife – Sandra Rodgers Norris of Columbia; son – Terry and his wife Rochelle Norris of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; daughters – Debra and her husband Shawn Grass of Greenfield, Indiana and Lisa and her husband Ray Schmitt of Hesston, Kansas; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren

Funeral service – Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Carli Riggs and Bro. Terry Shelley officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Brian Wehrley, Tanner Norris, Shawn Grass, Jacob Grass, Jesse Grass, Ray Schmitt, and Jeremy Holloway

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements