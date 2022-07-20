Hicks named head cheer coach at LWC

Damon Hicks has been promoted to head coach of the Lindsey Wilson cheer and dance teams, Athletics Director Willis Pooler announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited to once again lead Lindsey Wilson cheer and dance in recruiting and training as well as the opportunity to coach these incredible student-athletes at LWC in a sport I am so passionate about,” Hicks said. “I am dedicated to helping them achieve their athletics goals in competition, supporting their fellow LWC athletic teams, and bringing home cheer and dance championships to Columbia.”

Damon is a familiar face around the Lindsey Wilson program serving as the head coach from 2010-16 before stepping away for a few seasons and later returning as an assistant coach from 2019 through last season. He has over 30 years of experience in cheer and dance and offers his athletes expertise in cheer, tumbling, and dance.

“Damon has done an outstanding job in the assistant coach position, so it was an easy decision to promote him,” Pooler said. “As a former head coach, he understands how to run successful cheer and dance programs. He certainly has a passion for our student-athletes and has shown a steadfast commitment to Lindsey Wilson College.”