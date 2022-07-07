KSP investigating fatal logging accident

Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office to a recent logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tony Burton, age 53 of Columbia, had been using a farm tractor to maneuver timber.

While operating the tractor, Burton overturned the tractor into a deep ravine causing him to become entrapped underneath the tractor. Burton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County coroner.

KSP was assisted and the scene by Adair County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Adair County Fire and EMS. The investigation is ongoing by the Trooper Levi Scott.