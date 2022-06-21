Local accident injures Russell County man

Zachary Meece of Jamestown was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 55 South, about four miles outside of Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol responded to an injury collision call, along with Adair County EMS and Columbia-Adair County Fire Department. The accident involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.

Preliminary investigations show a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Meece, 28, crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Ford Truck, operated by 67-year-old Chester Taylor of Columbia.

Meece was entrapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by mechanical means by first responders. He was transported to TJ Health Columbia helipad and air lifted to UK hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by Deputy McCarol.